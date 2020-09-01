Milo Hromidko

HROMIDKO, Miloborn August 12, 1930 in Bagley, MN and was called by the Lord on August 23, 2020 in Tucson, AZ after suffering a stroke.He attended and graduated from Bagley High School in 1950. He retired as a Technical Sergeant from the United States Air Force and from the University of Arizona Central Receiving Dept.His joys in life were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his time as a scout master, gardening, and crocheting. He was active in his church St. Frances Cabrini (Eucharistic Minister) and St. Vincent De Paul (delivering food boxes and other volunteer activities).He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Hromidko and a daughter, Ann; parents, Joseph and Mary Hromidko; brothers, Joseph, Charles, Frank and Ben and sister, Sylvia Brandon.He is survived by his sister, Mary Johnson and his children, Terry (stepchildren, Danny and Patty), Cheryl (Roger) Kellum, Michael (Lisa) and Jill (Kevin) Styer. His six grandchildren, Hayley Kellum, Cody and Luke Hromidko and Shelby, Beth and Cory Styer and two great- grandchildren, Lydia (Shelby) and David (Hayley).Due to the Pandemic a small grave site service for the family will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the South Lawn Cemetery located at 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or Catholic Bishop's Appeal c/o St. Frances Cabrini, 3201 E. Presidio, Tucson, AZ 85716 in his memory. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.