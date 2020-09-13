1/1
Mitch Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOX, Mitch

85, of Tucson, AZ peacefully passed on September 5, 2020 at TMC's Peppi's House, from natural causes. He was preceded by his parents, Irving Fox and Belle Madow of New York City. He is survived by his loving wife, Eunice Bradley-Fox, Ed.D; sister, Joan Fox and children, Dara Bond and Fred Mazzone, plus two stepsons, Curtis and Guy Bradley and their wives, Jennifer and Julie and four grandchildren. Graduated from Bronx H.S. of Science, attended Muhlenberg College, and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps (1957-59). Spent early years with IBM as a systems analyst which moved him to Boulder, CO. He continued in computer field in Chicago. Taught horsemanship, golf, and loved square dancing in Glenview, IL. Came to Tucson in 2002. Active in Tucson Gem and Mineral Society, Sabino Mtn Board of Directors, and Bronx Club of Tucson. Graveside Service at White Chapel Cemetery, Tory, Michigan. No flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Mitch's name. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved