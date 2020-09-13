FOX, Mitch
85, of Tucson, AZ peacefully passed on September 5, 2020 at TMC's Peppi's House, from natural causes. He was preceded by his parents, Irving Fox and Belle Madow of New York City. He is survived by his loving wife, Eunice Bradley-Fox, Ed.D; sister, Joan Fox and children, Dara Bond and Fred Mazzone, plus two stepsons, Curtis and Guy Bradley and their wives, Jennifer and Julie and four grandchildren. Graduated from Bronx H.S. of Science, attended Muhlenberg College, and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps (1957-59). Spent early years with IBM as a systems analyst which moved him to Boulder, CO. He continued in computer field in Chicago. Taught horsemanship, golf, and loved square dancing in Glenview, IL. Came to Tucson in 2002. Active in Tucson Gem and Mineral Society, Sabino Mtn Board of Directors, and Bronx Club of Tucson. Graveside Service at White Chapel Cemetery, Tory, Michigan. No flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in Mitch's name. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.