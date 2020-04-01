Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mo Becker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BECKER, Mo



1926 - 2020



During the early afternoon Friday, March 20, 2020, Dad joined God and slipped into Mom's arms. He was born into a large family of seven brothers and one sister. Proudly served in the Merchant Marines during WWII both in the Atlantic and Pacific being one of the youngest Boatswain Mates ever. He met the love of his life, Pat Eichele, on Brighton Beach, Staten Island while on leave and they were quickly married in 1945. In 1952 driving a 1938 Lincoln Zypher with $100.00 in his pocket, Dad headed to Tucson, Arizona, a place he hardly ever heard of and knew nothing about to help improve Mom's health and give her a chance at a longer life. Mom and Dad enjoyed 64 years of marriage until she passed in 2009.Once in Tucson, Dad quickly established himself in the construction industry gaining a quiet reputation for his hard work, honesty and quality. He was one of the earliest craftsman in the high pressure decorative laminate industry. Dad could do it all and was admired by many. As his businesses and his lifestyle improved, he mentored others so they could succeed. Dad was quiet, unassuming but larger than life, deeply religious with a wicked sense of humor, a beautiful smile and generous sometimes to a fault.



Dad is survived by daughters, Lorraine (Gary) and Jacklyn (Paul); grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Amelia and seven great-grandchildren.



Dads life was a gift, his reward is in heaven but the void on earth is immense. "Well done good and faithful servant" (Matthew 25:21).



Special appreciation to Dr. Roy Loewenstein and Dr. Dennis Citron for years of superior, compassionate medical care. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







