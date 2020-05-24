Monica Mary Boulay
1953 - 2020
BOULAY, Monica Mary

daughter of Carlton D. and Mary A. Boulay, passed into Eternal Rest May 14, 2020. She was born in Fond du Lac, WI on August 16, 1953, the youngest of nine children. In 1954, Monica moved with her family to Tucson, AZ, later attending St. Ambrose and Salpointe schools. She graduated from George Washington University in Washington, DC and spent her life as an educator. She loved to travel, entertain, care for her pets, and spend time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her generosity, her intelligence, and her strength. She is survived by brothers, Peter (Sheila) and Patrick (Ann) Boulay; her sisters, Suzanne (Jerry) Bolger, Margot Webb and Jacquie Boulay (Harry Sbragia). She is predeceased by brothers, Paul (Barbara) and Thomas (Mary) Boulay and sister, Mary Lou Braun. Rest in Peace dear Monica. Services are pending. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 747-2525
