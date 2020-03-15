DAVILA, Monte G.
Born September 19, 1927 in Tucson. Passed away peacefully March 9, 2020 at the age of 92. He is preceded in death by his wife Lucy; parents, Monte and Mary; brothers, Wilfred and Joedy; sister, Betty Lopez and grandson, Freddy Sharpe. Monte is survived by his brother, Gilbert and sister, Mary Helen (Tony) Valdez; sons, Monte (Janice) and Robert (Jeniffer); daughters, Mary Lucille, Vivian (Rick) Gallardo, and Linda (Ruben) Lopez, and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Monte graduated from Tucson High School in 1946 and enlisted in the US Army a few months later. Following his military service, he returned home and went to work at the family business, Midtown Liquors, until 2018. He married Lucy in 1949 and began raising their family of five children in 1950. He enjoyed time spent at family gatherings and the many "stories" that were told at those events. Funeral Services will be at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd., Thursday, March 19, 2020. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Reception will follow in the church hall. Contributions may be made in his name to Casa De La Luz Hospice, 7740 N. Oracle Road | Tucson, Arizona 85704. https://casafoundation.org/donations/ Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORUTARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020