Morton Alan "Mort" Sadowsky
SADOWSKY, Morton "Mort" Alan

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Irving and Marcine Sadowsky and moved to Tucson when he was seven. He is survived by his wife, Belia Sadowsky; children, Mike Sadowsky (Cindy), Rachel Miller (Jeff), Matt Sadowsky (Shelly); their mother, Lynn and daughter, Alicia Brown (Bill); 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A successful businessman, Mort was known for his quick wit, humor and his love of family and friends. Due to COVID 19 a public service will not be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jewish Education Tax Credit Organization (JETCO). Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
