EWER, Muriel J



January 3, 1932 - July 26, 2020



Muriel, 88, passed away on July 26, 2020 in her home in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leon C. Ewer; two children, Stephen and Vincent and two grandchildren, Robert and Vincent II. Muriel is survived by seven children, Roger, David, Gregory, Suzanne, Ronald, Thomas and Theresa. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.









