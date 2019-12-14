KEEGAN-GLOVER, Muriel



8/8/1927 - 12/9/2019



Passed peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Widow of Newell Joseph Keegan of Syosset, NY (1951-1998) and Harry (Ben) Glover of Tucson (2006-2011). Survived by her son, Kevin Newell Keegan and daughter-in-law, Linda DeRuvo-Keegan of Silver Spring, Maryland; her daughter, Ann Margaret Keegan of San Diego, California; her former son-in-law, David Hahn of San Diego; her stepdaughter, Derith Glover-Meyer and husband, Thomas Meyer of Pembroke, Massachusetts; her stepson, Jeffrey Glover of Rancho Bernardo, California; her stepdaughter, Lorraine (Glover) Ray and husband, Michael Ray of Tucson; her five stepchildren, her eight nieces and nephews and their families; and her Godson, Ian Donohue of Glen Cove, New York. For those who wish to honor Muriel's life, donations may be made in her memory to the Cape Cod Museum of Art, 60 Hope Lane, Dennis, MA 02638.







