Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Holben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Rae Holben


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Muriel Rae Holben Obituary
HOLBEN, Muriel Rae

passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Muriel was born on May 30, 1935 to John F. and Mabel R. Bird in Erie, Pennsylvania. Muriel lived her early life in Pennsylvania until moving with her family to Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Muriel graduated from Wheat Ridge High School and studied nursing at Denver University. While at Denver University, she met Randy Holben who won her over and convinced her to marry him on June 19, 1954. Muriel and Randy lived in several locations, welcoming Linda to the family while in Virginia. Bryan came along after they returned to Colorado. And, Steve joined the family after they arrived in Arizona in 1961. They raised their children in Tucson and worked together in establishing an engineering business. A very special accomplishment was to volunteer for almost 40 years as a docent to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum where she had many friends and memorable experiences. Muriel was always very active enjoying hiking, skiing, swimming, the mountains, the ocean, her German Shepherds and all things outdoors.

Muriel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Randon E. Holben; children, Linda Tumellie (Michael), Bryan Holben (Sheila) and Steven Holben; grandchildren, Scott Tumellie and Jennifer Crawford (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Cooper Cruzan and Cadence Crawford. Muriel is also survived by her sister, Caroline Collins and brothers, John Bird and Victor Bird.

We love you and miss you. Please rest in peace and continue to look over us.

Private Services will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Muriel's memory to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum or a . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now