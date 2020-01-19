|
|
HOLBEN, Muriel Rae
passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Muriel was born on May 30, 1935 to John F. and Mabel R. Bird in Erie, Pennsylvania. Muriel lived her early life in Pennsylvania until moving with her family to Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Muriel graduated from Wheat Ridge High School and studied nursing at Denver University. While at Denver University, she met Randy Holben who won her over and convinced her to marry him on June 19, 1954. Muriel and Randy lived in several locations, welcoming Linda to the family while in Virginia. Bryan came along after they returned to Colorado. And, Steve joined the family after they arrived in Arizona in 1961. They raised their children in Tucson and worked together in establishing an engineering business. A very special accomplishment was to volunteer for almost 40 years as a docent to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum where she had many friends and memorable experiences. Muriel was always very active enjoying hiking, skiing, swimming, the mountains, the ocean, her German Shepherds and all things outdoors.
Muriel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Randon E. Holben; children, Linda Tumellie (Michael), Bryan Holben (Sheila) and Steven Holben; grandchildren, Scott Tumellie and Jennifer Crawford (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Cooper Cruzan and Cadence Crawford. Muriel is also survived by her sister, Caroline Collins and brothers, John Bird and Victor Bird.
We love you and miss you. Please rest in peace and continue to look over us.
Private Services will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Muriel's memory to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum or a . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020