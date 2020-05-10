Myldred King Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myldred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARDSON, Myldred King

went to heaven on April 11, 2020. Myldred was born in Washington D.C. and lived in many places around the United States before retiring to Tucson. She graduated Magnum Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from George Washington University where she served as President of Panhellenic. In 1952 she was listed in Who's Who in America. She married Dr. James Richardson in 1953 and worked at the Pentagon until the birth of their first child. Myldred was an avid needlepoint artist. One of the many works she created is on display at the Infinity Science Center. It is a patch commemorating the Apollo 13 mission. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Richardson; her sister, Betty Jacqueline; her parents, Jasper and Madelene King and her grandson, Peter Orton. Myldred is survived by her children, Jacqueline Johns (Bradley), Madelene Orton (Mark), James Richardson III, Wendy Tavarez (Ralph) and her grandchildren, Michelle Johns and Renee Johns. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Chapel
3435 N 1St Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
(520) 888-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved