RICHARDSON, Myldred Kingwent to heaven on April 11, 2020. Myldred was born in Washington D.C. and lived in many places around the United States before retiring to Tucson. She graduated Magnum Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from George Washington University where she served as President of Panhellenic. In 1952 she was listed in Who's Who in America. She married Dr. James Richardson in 1953 and worked at the Pentagon until the birth of their first child. Myldred was an avid needlepoint artist. One of the many works she created is on display at the Infinity Science Center. It is a patch commemorating the Apollo 13 mission. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Richardson; her sister, Betty Jacqueline; her parents, Jasper and Madelene King and her grandson, Peter Orton. Myldred is survived by her children, Jacqueline Johns (Bradley), Madelene Orton (Mark), James Richardson III, Wendy Tavarez (Ralph) and her grandchildren, Michelle Johns and Renee Johns. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.