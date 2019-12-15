Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

STANDISH, Myles III



92, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away November 21, 2019. Myles was born on November 27, 1926, in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. He attended public and private schools in the Boston area. Choosing the Navy instead of his Army draft assignment, the Navy sent him to Harvard, where he graduated in 1948 with a degree in economics and as a commissioned officer in the Navy. After the war, he returned to Boston banking as a securities analyst -- while remaining in the Navy reserves -- and received an MBA from Northeastern University in 1964. At the beginning of the Korean War, he resumed active duty for two years on an LST, a Landing Ship Tanker. During this period, he met his future wife, Nan, at an officers club function in Portsmouth, Virginia. They married two years later and raised three children in Concord, Massachusetts. They were active in the church choir, singing groups and local politics. They became Tucson snowbirds in 2004 and moved to Tucson permanently in 2015. He loved his wife, Nan, and his children, was well known as a punster and for his great sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed by many. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Nan; his children, Katherine Bradley of Limerick, Maine, Emily Standish of Salem, Oregon, and Myles Standish of Tucson. There are no local services. Burial will be in the Standish family plot in Sudbury, Massachusetts, in late spring. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019

