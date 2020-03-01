Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Fowler. View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

FOWLER, Myrtle



Born in Bay Minette, AL, on January 31, 1940, our beloved wife, mother and member of the "Poarch Band of Creek Indians" lost her five-year battle against Alzheimer's on January 17, 2020. Myrtle was cared for during this period by husband, Harry and our three children: daughter, Terri (Duane Bently); son, Chuck (Robyn); son, Christopher (Annabelle) with help from Traditions Health Hospice Services. Her Last two weeks were spent at Blue Agave Adult Care Home.



Myrtle married Harry (A.F. Sgt.) in 1956. The first four years of this union was at "Clark AFB", in the Philippines. Two of our three children were born while stationed there. During this period she took classes in sewing, clothing design and fashion, along with classes in ceramics. She also became a member of the "Order of the Eastern Star".



In 1960 following transfer to Charleston A.F.B. South Carolina, Myrtle attended secretarial school and following graduation, began work as office administrator at a local auto repair center. In the middle of all this, she took time to have our third child, "Chris".



In 1970 following retirement from the Air Force the family moved to Tucson. Shortly after settling Myrtle became a counselor for boys and girls that delivered Arizona Daily Star newspapers. After a year she was promoted to zone manager then to Assistant Distribution Manager. "Valley Fever" ended this career. After several years of boredom, she decided to further her education, taking courses on subjects that interested her at "Pima Community College". She was a member of "Phi Theta Kappa" and earned three Associate Degrees.



In 1984 the opportunity for a position at Pima Collage arose, so Myrtle opted to take it. She worked in accounts payable, then transferred to the East campus business office. In 1994 she transferred to Procurement.



In 1997 Myrtle decided to retire completely, to spend more time with her husband and family, while also enjoying activities with the "Order of the Eastern Star", "Daughters of the Nile" and "Ladies Oriental Shrine". Myrtle loved flowers especially "African Violets", which she grew. Myrtle and husband Harry traveled extensively throughout the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.



Myrtle was preceded by her granddaughter, Natasha; her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her husband and her three children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



We have lived a wonderful life together Myrtle and I, The good, The sad, The fun, The adventures. I miss you, but at least I have the Memories. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.











