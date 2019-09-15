|
|
HICKS, Nadene Therese (Rykken)
passed away August 22, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born February 24, 1936 in Rochester, MN to Walter and Theresa Rykken. The family moved to Tucson when she was seven where she attended Blenman, Catalina Jr, Tucson High and UofA. She married Ford E. Hicks on December 25, 1956. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ford E. Hicks; daughter, Jodi Walters; son, Ford D. Hicks (Susan); three grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, four great-granddaughters. She is precedeased by her parents and brother, Dick Rykken. She had a M.A. in education and spent her life teaching elementary ed in TUSD. She was active in PEO, Kappa Kappa Gamma and bridge with friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday. September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Tucson Country Club, casual attire. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Boy Scouts Catalina Council, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or PEO. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 15, 2019