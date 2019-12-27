Najwa Ghanaim Harris (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ
85712
(520)-885-6741
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle
5150 N. Valley View Rd.
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
HARRIS, Najwa Ghanaim

75, of Tucson passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born September 3, 1944 in Ramallah, Palestine, the oldest of six children, to Jacob Ghanaim and Helen George. Beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, she is survived by her son, Frank and his wife, Bonnie; son, Wyatt and his wife, Hilary; grandsons, Walker and Lochlan and countless other family members and friends. The Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any organization that she would find meaningful. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 27, 2019
