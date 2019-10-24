Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nance Crosby. View Sign Service Information Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory 2545 N. Tucson Blvd. Tucson , AZ 85716 (520)-327-6341 Send Flowers Obituary

CROSBY, Nance



financial advisor and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Nance was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 13, 1952 and moved to Arizona to attend and graduate from Arizona State University. She became a successful financial advisor at Equitable Life, achieving recognition in many categories during her 32-year career in financial planning. She was the founder and President of Estate and Corporate Advisors until 2009.



Nance was active in community affairs and philanthropy in Southern Arizona, serving in leadership positions on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, and Arizona Public Media Community Advisory Board, among others. She founded the nonprofit, Hope Has A Name Fund to provide funding for alternative healing therapies to cancer patients unable to afford such treatments as acupuncture, massage and healing touch,Nance excelled in virtually every sport she tried, starting with ice skating at an early age, and continuing with multiple El Tour De Tucson rides. She was also a skilled writer, both in professional business publications and later, in commentary and poetry. She explored a broad range of other talents, including voice lessons, studying Italian, and learning to play the ukulele. She and her husband, Jerry, designed and built a signature home on the slopes of the Catalina Mountains with stunning views of Tucson and the surrounding mountains.



Nance's diagnosis of kidney cancer in 2008 propelled her to become an expert in what she termed an "unforgiving disease". Her survival for over a decade is attributable to her dedication to building a healthy lifestyle, exploring treatment modalities across the country and a determination to live long enough for a cure to be discovered. During this time, she and Jerry checked off nearly every item on her "Bucket List" exploring the Northwest US and Canada in their RV, enjoying the vistas of the Tucson Valley from their home, cycling to the summit of Mt. Lemmon, and sharing their love of their dogs, Baker, Brooks and Hailey.



Nance is survived by her husband, Jerry Laney; stepchildren, Vicki Shackelford (husband Todd), Cara Laney-Thede (husband Ben) Keri Larsen and Kristi Kelley; grandchildren, Morgan Shackelford, Tyler Shackelford (wife Darian), Ethan Shackelford and Quinn Thede; siblings, Dr. Patricia Bernbom, and Tom Harris (wife Lia).



Nance encouraged her friends and family to savor the joys of life sooner, deeper, bigger and more constantly than you think possible.



A Remembrance will be held at 4:30 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at La Mariposa, 1501 N. Houghton Rd., Tucson.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Nance's memory to the Hope Has A Name Fund, c/o CFSA, 5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







