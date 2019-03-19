Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. KRIEGSMAN. View Sign

KRIEGSMAN, Nancy A. 73, born February 26, 1946 in Altadena, California, the only child of Arthur and Florence Kriegsman, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Nancy spent most of her life in Southern California, earning a B.A. in Business Administration from Woodbury University in Los Angeles, and worked as office manager for two large companies that included the Circulation Department of the Los Angeles Herald Examiner, and as executive assistant to a third. She traveled extensively, in Europe, Egypt and especially in Asia, after she became executive assistant to the chairman of the Panda Restaurant Group. Nancy was active in the Lutheran Church. She moved to Tucson in 2011, and is survived by her beloved civil union partner of 14 years, Richard A.Buchroeder. No services are planned. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.





