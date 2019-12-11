REITER, Nancy Agnes
71, of Tucson, died on November 13, 2019 at Home Hospice. She is survived by her daughter, Deidra Reiter and two beloved grandsons, Dominic and Damian. She was an elementary school teacher for many years for TUSD and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. A Funeral Mass will be said at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019. A reception will be immediately following. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 11, 2019