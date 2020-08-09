KENNELLY, Nancy C



born July 23,1951 in Milwaukee, WI, passed away at age 69 on August 3, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She joins her husband, Michael G Kennelly (decd), parents Robert & Carol Nerby (decd), & many other loved ones who've passed. She is survived by her adoring children, Ginger Parker (Austin), Jason Kihl, & Lee Kennelly; brothers, David "Dave" Nerby & Randall "Randy" Nerby; and grandchildren, Roman & Eva Kihl. The family invites donations in Nancy's name to Breast Cancer Research or your local Humane Society. Celebrations of Nancy's life will be held in Milwaukee in September and in Tucson in October. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









