1/1
Nancy C. Kennelly
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNELLY, Nancy C

born July 23,1951 in Milwaukee, WI, passed away at age 69 on August 3, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She joins her husband, Michael G Kennelly (decd), parents Robert & Carol Nerby (decd), & many other loved ones who've passed. She is survived by her adoring children, Ginger Parker (Austin), Jason Kihl, & Lee Kennelly; brothers, David "Dave" Nerby & Randall "Randy" Nerby; and grandchildren, Roman & Eva Kihl. The family invites donations in Nancy's name to Breast Cancer Research or your local Humane Society. Celebrations of Nancy's life will be held in Milwaukee in September and in Tucson in October. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved