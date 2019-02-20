BONE, Nancy Chloe (Gray) 80, passed in the presence of family February 17, 2019. She was a 3rd generation Tucsonan, born May 19, 1938. Nancy attended the UofA to become a grade school teacher for 30 years. Married in December 1956, she is survived by her husband, Johnny W., 86. Nancy is also survived by sons, J.R. and Timothy but preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer. She also has three grandkids and six great-grandkids. Nancy traveled the world loving nature, history, photography and collecting Coca Cola. She loved all of her family and life friends, Ina Hammonds and Joan Van Coillie. She will be dearly missed by many. Services will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Monday, February 25, 2019 Viewing 9:00 a.m.; Service 10:00 a.m.; Burial at South Lawn 12:00 p.m.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 20, 2019