TURNER, Nancy Jane



"Gretchen" Fuller



1938 - 2019



81, of Willcox AZ, formerly from Ludlow, MA, Wolf Creek, Ketchikan, Alaska and most recently Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Ludlow, MA. on May 12, 1938 to the late Albert H. Fuller and Helen Stuart Fuller of Ludlow, MA. Nancy was predeceased by husband, Everett Earl Turner; and she leaves her four sons, Steve of Cochise, AZ, and his family: wife, Barbi, sons, David Wilson, Mike Wilson and wife, CoDee, and family; Mike of Tucson, AZ; and his family: wife, Ann, son, Mike McAuley and wife, Heather, and family; Jack of Alma, KS, and his family: wife, Tina, daughters, Jackie Stuewe and husband, Brandon, Katie Eckelberry and husband, Mark, and Haley Turner; and Scott of Marana, AZ and his family: wife, Betty, daughters, Melissa O'Bryan and husband, Jim, and family, and Melinda Friend. Nancy also leaves her brother, Stuart Fuller and wife, Carol; nephew, Todd Fuller; niece, Darcey Fuller Walulak and children, Cam, Kylie and KK; her many Stuart and Fuller Family members; and many, many friends who have truly touched her life. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name of Owen O'Bryan, Nancy's Great Grandson to: Dravet Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Arrangements by AVENIDAS FUNERAL HOME.







