Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lee (Lubnau) Stewart. View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Nancy Lee (Lubnau)



age 86, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence in Tucson, Arizona. A talented artist who dedicated over 20 years to teaching, she will always be remembered for her beauty, talent, generosity and free spiritedness. Nancy was born November 19, 1933 to parents, Oscar Edwin Lubnau and Mary Ruth Lubnau in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. During her high school years, her family moved to Casper, Wyoming where she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1951. She attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri from 1951-1953, and attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie from 1953-1956 where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. During her attendance at UW she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. A 56-year resident of Tucson, Nancy served as an elementary school teacher for the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) in the Gifted and Talented Education program (G.A.T.E.), both as a resource room and itinerant teacher. She was also involved in Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving program involving students from kindergarten through college. In addition to her service as a teacher, she was a member and past president of P.E.O International Women's Philanthropy (Chapter AE, Tucson). An avid artist, her beautiful oil paintings have been displayed at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, as well as in numerous cafés and galleries across Arizona to include Tucson, Tubac, and Sedona. As with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, Tom (Cynthia) Lubnau and husband, John Wakefield Stewart. She is survived by daughter, Mary Lee (Mark) Schimmel and son, Stephen Ballard (Tamires Oliveira) Lodewick. Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are planning on holding a celebration of life to be announced within the coming months. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.







STEWART, Nancy Lee (Lubnau)age 86, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence in Tucson, Arizona. A talented artist who dedicated over 20 years to teaching, she will always be remembered for her beauty, talent, generosity and free spiritedness. Nancy was born November 19, 1933 to parents, Oscar Edwin Lubnau and Mary Ruth Lubnau in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. During her high school years, her family moved to Casper, Wyoming where she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1951. She attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri from 1951-1953, and attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie from 1953-1956 where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. During her attendance at UW she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. A 56-year resident of Tucson, Nancy served as an elementary school teacher for the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) in the Gifted and Talented Education program (G.A.T.E.), both as a resource room and itinerant teacher. She was also involved in Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving program involving students from kindergarten through college. In addition to her service as a teacher, she was a member and past president of P.E.O International Women's Philanthropy (Chapter AE, Tucson). An avid artist, her beautiful oil paintings have been displayed at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, as well as in numerous cafés and galleries across Arizona to include Tucson, Tubac, and Sedona. As with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, Tom (Cynthia) Lubnau and husband, John Wakefield Stewart. She is survived by daughter, Mary Lee (Mark) Schimmel and son, Stephen Ballard (Tamires Oliveira) Lodewick. Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are planning on holding a celebration of life to be announced within the coming months. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close