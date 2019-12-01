Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy R. (Crux) Volpe. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

VOLPE, Nancy R. (Crux)



passed away at home on November 25, 2019 at the age of 73. Nancy is survived by her husband, Chester B. Volpe; son, Christopher J. Volpe and daughter, Cassandra Volpe Horii and grandchildren, Sophia L. Volpe and Maya J. Horii. She was preceded in death by her brother, David K. Crux and parents, Donald K. and Martha R. Crux.



Nancy was born on January 4, 1946 in Wilmerding, PA to Donald and Martha Crux. She graduated from Westinghouse Memorial High School in 1963 and married Chester Volpe, her high school sweetheart, in 1963. After leaving Pennsylvania, Nancy and Chester lived in Orange County, CA, during his Marine Corps service. The family moved to upstate New York, and later, to Boulder, Colorado, where Nancy spent more than 40 years enjoying the spectacular landscape, a thriving art scene, and life with her family. She was a dedicated wife and mother, devoting many years to raising her children with creativity, curiosity, and a love of learning. In midlife, Nancy became serious about her passion for the arts. She took art classes at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, VA and upon returning to Boulder, became a productive and celebrated artist, creating large and small works in pastel, oil, acrylic, multimedia, and a variety of print-making techniques. Nancy was a long-time member of the Art Work Space artists' cooperative in Boulder. She exhibited in juried shows, including Boulder's Open Studios, as well as at various shows and galleries in Colorado, and later, in Tucson, AZ, where she lived part-time for several years, and then relocated permanently in 2015. Nancy's commissioned artwork hangs in the St. Julien Hotel in Boulder, CO and in numerous homes and businesses. Friends and family remember Nancy as an outgoing, gregarious, and dedicated woman; throughout her life, she tapped into a profound wellspring of imagination, cared deeply for those around her, and expressed her uniqueness in all that she did.



Family and friends will celebrate Nancy's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ,







VOLPE, Nancy R. (Crux)passed away at home on November 25, 2019 at the age of 73. Nancy is survived by her husband, Chester B. Volpe; son, Christopher J. Volpe and daughter, Cassandra Volpe Horii and grandchildren, Sophia L. Volpe and Maya J. Horii. She was preceded in death by her brother, David K. Crux and parents, Donald K. and Martha R. Crux.Nancy was born on January 4, 1946 in Wilmerding, PA to Donald and Martha Crux. She graduated from Westinghouse Memorial High School in 1963 and married Chester Volpe, her high school sweetheart, in 1963. After leaving Pennsylvania, Nancy and Chester lived in Orange County, CA, during his Marine Corps service. The family moved to upstate New York, and later, to Boulder, Colorado, where Nancy spent more than 40 years enjoying the spectacular landscape, a thriving art scene, and life with her family. She was a dedicated wife and mother, devoting many years to raising her children with creativity, curiosity, and a love of learning. In midlife, Nancy became serious about her passion for the arts. She took art classes at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, VA and upon returning to Boulder, became a productive and celebrated artist, creating large and small works in pastel, oil, acrylic, multimedia, and a variety of print-making techniques. Nancy was a long-time member of the Art Work Space artists' cooperative in Boulder. She exhibited in juried shows, including Boulder's Open Studios, as well as at various shows and galleries in Colorado, and later, in Tucson, AZ, where she lived part-time for several years, and then relocated permanently in 2015. Nancy's commissioned artwork hangs in the St. Julien Hotel in Boulder, CO and in numerous homes and businesses. Friends and family remember Nancy as an outgoing, gregarious, and dedicated woman; throughout her life, she tapped into a profound wellspring of imagination, cared deeply for those around her, and expressed her uniqueness in all that she did.Family and friends will celebrate Nancy's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html . Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close