Nancy Riechers

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Obituary
83 of Tucson passed away peacefully on the morning of April 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Henry "Bill" Riechers and her sons, William Eric Riechers and wife Gen, Karl Scott Riechers and Todd Neil Riechers and wife Jojeen. Her generosity and love will always be remembered and we will miss her very much! Nancy earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees in education from the University of Arizona and went on to teach at Manzo Elementary School. She loved to work with animals and helped to support adoption efforts for greyhounds. She also loved to travel. The Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019
