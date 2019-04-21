Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nanette Marie SHUPALA. View Sign

SHUPALA, Nanette Marie born in Erie, PA on February 20, 1968, passed away April 24, 2018, in Tucson, AZ, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She was the daughter of Jeanne M. Shupala and the late Dr. Robert J. Shupala. Nanette had a career in sales, but her true passion was the study of geology, and the preservation of all God's creatures, including time spent in Ethiopia studying baboons, and at home rescuing desert tortoises. In addition to her mother, Jeanne, Nanette is survived by her brother, Andy Shupala (Chris); her sister, Jennifer Shupala Roeback (Jason); nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, Bud and Dawn Rita Morris. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.





SHUPALA, Nanette Marie born in Erie, PA on February 20, 1968, passed away April 24, 2018, in Tucson, AZ, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She was the daughter of Jeanne M. Shupala and the late Dr. Robert J. Shupala. Nanette had a career in sales, but her true passion was the study of geology, and the preservation of all God's creatures, including time spent in Ethiopia studying baboons, and at home rescuing desert tortoises. In addition to her mother, Jeanne, Nanette is survived by her brother, Andy Shupala (Chris); her sister, Jennifer Shupala Roeback (Jason); nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, Bud and Dawn Rita Morris. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019

