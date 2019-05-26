HENDRICKS, Nellie Jo



80, passed away peacefully May 7, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Nellie was born in Phoenix in 1939. After graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy High School in Tucson in 1956, she entered the Seton Hill Sisters of Charity Convent the same year to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. She took her formal vows as a nun under the name of Sister Edward Mary. Nellie Jo separated from the Convent in December 1967. She graduated in 1977 from Seton Hill College with a BA and the University of Arizona in 1985 with a Masters in Education Administration. She taught grades K - 8 and was a Principal at various schools throughout Az. including on the Hopi Reservation. Nellie Jo is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Melba Hendricks; brother, Johnnie Hendricks; stepmother, Mary Hendricks and sister, Ramona Hendricks. She is survived by sister, Lorraine Hendricks; stepmother, Virginia Morris; sister-in-law, Amy Hendricks of Utah and several nieces and nephews; also cousins (sisters) with whom she grew up: Marie C. Smerz of NC; Carmen Preciado, Mary Elizabeth Harris and Patty Knutson of AZ. Also, cousins Margaret Montano, Bill Eyrich, and Michael Allison of AZ. Burial Services Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle and Miracle Mile in Tucson. A 9:00 a.m. Mass prior to the burial is at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd. Nellie Jo requested donations to the Diabetic Association in lieu of flowers.







