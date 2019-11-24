LEONI, Nellie
89, died November 3, 2019. She will now rest peacefully with God, her husband Libero, son Anthony and mother Paula. She is survived by her son, daughters and granddaughters. She loved her family, friends, cooking, music, dancing and "dressing to the nines". She was a warm, vibrant, passionate mother, never too busy to offer a hug, kiss or words of comfort. She was a fierce defender of justice and active in many religious/charitable organizations. "Mother" or "Nana" to many, she will be dearly missed. Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1300 N. Greasewood. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:00, Mass at 10:30, reception to follow.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019