RHODES, Nellie (Hope) Vidal



83, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. "Hope" was preceded in death by parents, Carlos Vidal and Elvia B. Vidal, brother, Jose Carlos Vidal, and grandson, Aaron Dyckman. "Hope" is survived by her son, Darrell Rhodes (Michele), daughters, Yvonne Fox and Darlene McMillon, brother, Leo (Anita) Vidal, nieces, Laura Vidal, Suzanne Vidal, Valerie Vidal-King (David), Stephanie Gradillas (Steve), Jennifer Eagerton (Jarrad), nephew, Joey Vidal (Laurie); grandchildren, Brittney Fox, Andrew Dyckman (Vanessa), Dominic Rhodes (Maddie); great-grandchildren, Kirsten O'Donnell, Nicholas O'Donnell, Tristen Dyckman, Aubrey Dyckman, Andrew Dyckman and life companion and friend, Manny Miranda. Nellie was born and grew up in Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1956. After graduating from high school, Nellie served in the United States Army as a lab tech. After her military service she attended the University of Arizona, College of Nursing graduating in 1977. Nellie "Hope" had a successful career as a public health nurse, working at the Southside office of the Public Health Department. She also spent many years working in the burn unit at St. Mary's Hospital. Towards the end of her career, Nellie spent time working for the Tucson Unified School District as a school nurse for White Elementary and Pistor Middle School before retiring. Nellie was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by family and friends. Visitation will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (North Chapel) 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.







