GREGORY, Nina M.met her maker peacefully on August 17, 2020. Born May 6, 1926. Preceded in death by her parents, Alva Leigh Hale and Tennie Mae Hardwick; husband, George T Gregory, Jr.; eldest daughter, Nikki E. Stokes and brothers, Edgar and Wilbur Hale. Survived by daughter, Lana C. Parker; son, Eric B. Gregory; grandchildren, Tonya R. Shadoan, Heath Gregory and Cassandra Jones; great-grandchildren, Brittany Seiler, Jordan Shoneck, Nichole Lohmeier, Mika Parker, Tomas McFate, Bradon and Bailey Gregory and Chase, Sean and Blake Jones and seven great-great-grandchildren. Family leader, teacher of faith, forgiveness and compassion. Woman of faith, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Loved travel, history, politics, country and church. Greatest mother, teacher of faith and family. Funeral Service Friday, August 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. graveside at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.