Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Casas Adobes Congregational Church
6801 N. Oracle Rd.
View Map
Noel Hartshorne Obituary
HARTSHORNE, Noel

91, of Tucson passed away on October 13, 2019. He is survived by children, Doug Hartshorne, Nancy Modney, Jeff Hartshorne and daughter-in-law, Susie; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jackie; his parents, Willard and Ruth Hartshorne; brothers, James, Gordon and Alan. Graduated from the UofA in 1954 and started his career with Niles Radio in 1951 where he retired from Communications Industries in 1983 after 32 years of service. Services will be held at Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Rd., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Donations may be made to . Thanks to Marien (Staff) at Agave Hills and Pathways Hospice for their loving care. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019
