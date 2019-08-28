|
FAIRWEATHER, Noelle C.
Our beloved Noelle C. Fairweather, 70, of Oro Valley passed away on August 23, 2019 at Banner University Hospital in Tucson, AZ. She was born on December 25, 1948 to Joseph D. Cuono, MD and Dorothy (Bosetti) at Montclair, N.J. She attended school at Mt. St. Dominic Academy, Caldwell, N.J. for four years and graduated from Ladycliff College, Highland Falls, N.Y. Noelle worked as the Head Curator at the Paterson, N.J. Museum after which she became a Certified Paralegal and worked as an Investigative Detective for a law firm for many years and spent her later working years in retail management. She met Brad in Fort Lee, N.J. and they spent 41 joyful years together. She was a member of the Ladycliff Alumnae Association and the Republican Women's League of Pima County. Noelle is survived by her loving spouse, Bradford; mother, Dorothy (Bosetti) Cuono; sister, Maryrose Cuono; brother, Charles B. Cuono, MD (Ada); nephews, Robert D. Head and Charles B. Cuono II; aunt, Gladys Galvanoni and Rose Tardio; uncle, Guy Bosetti (Betty) and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph D. Cuono, MD. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, Oro Valley from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Santa Catalina Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., Oro Valley. Burial will take place at Holy Hope Cemetery, Tucson, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 28, 2019