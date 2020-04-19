Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert W. Markus Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARKUS, Norbert W., Jr.1925 - 2020Norbert W. Markus Jr., best known to everyone as Bill, died peacefully, April 15th, in his apartment at the Cypress Golden Gate assisted living facility in San Francisco where he had been living for more than two years. He was 94 years old. Born in 1925 to Susan Brown Markus and Norbert Williams Markus in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bill lived there with his parents and brother Dick, until in 1934 when the family relocated to Chicago and then on to suburban Philadelphia in 1942.A sales and marketing executive for most of his career, Bill also served in the immediate aftermath of World War II as a Lieutenant Junior Grade aboard the USS Missouri and later graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Economics. In 1949, Bill married Joan Johnson of Wilmette, Illinois, and went to work for the Philadelphia-based Scott Paper Company where he served for 27 years rising from salesman (calling on small grocers in New York City) to Executive Vice President and company director. With their three children, David, Susan and Steven, Bill and Joan spent most of the '50's, '60s and '70's, living in the Philadelphia area with two especially happy three-year stints in Vancouver, British Columbia. They also built a house together on a lake in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York that remained a family homestead for nearly 50 years.A varsity athlete in high school (football, basketball, track), Bill loved sports throughout his life: tennis, snow skiing, water skiing, touch football, fishing and distance running. And he spent many happy hours instructing and playing with his children and grandchildren at all of the above. But perhaps his dearest personal passion was jazz piano. He learned to play as a boy and never stopped. Tunes by Duke Ellington, Errol Garner, and Tommy Dorsey were among his oft-repeated favorites. Wherever there were people and a piano, he could be counted on to coax everyone to their feet, dancing and playing along with whatever instrument was available from seat bottoms to kazoos to tablespoons and water glasses. Although known for his love of music, Bill will be remembered most for his generosity of spirit and love for his many friends across the generations.In 1976, when his marriage to his first wife Joan ended in divorce, Bill moved to San Francisco having been hired as President of Foremost-McKesson and began a new life in a town he came to love dearly. When McKesson sold off their Foremost division Bill left shortly afterward to form a merger-and-acquisition partnership, Ellmark, with his good friend Patricia Howe Ellison. During this time Bill also served as Board Member and Board Chair of the YMCA of San Francisco.It was during these years that he met "the love of his life" Linda Howard, a talented artist, investment broker and real estate agent. They married in 1992 and shared an apartment in San Francisco's Pacific Heights until 2001, when they moved to Tucson, AZ. They loved to travel in France and Mexico, and enjoyed a happy retired life with a close group of new friends in Tucson. Bill and Linda were volunteers at the University of Arizona School of Business and the Tucson Museum of Art, respectively. Bill moved back to San Francisco shortly after Linda passed away from ALS in 2018.Bill is survived by his brother, Dick, 93; his three children, David, Susan and Steve; their spouses, Colby, Lee and Sarah and his eight grandchildren, Lucien (died 1992), Zoe, Mikaela, Cara, Miles, Joseph, India, Jack and great-grandson, Jamie.Along with his many friends and caregivers, we will miss him every day. If you wish to make a donation in Bill's honor, please give to the ALS Association ( http://www.alsa.org/ ). He will be buried next to his beloved Linda on a hillside in the Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, CA. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020

