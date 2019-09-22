Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
84, entered her eternal heavenly reward on August 26, 2019. She was born and raised in St. Louis, MO, where she also attended McKinley High School (class of '52). After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart and worked as a telephone operator at AT&T before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. After relocating to Ft. Wayne, IN, and living there for nearly 25 years, she and her husband moved to Tucson, AZ, in 1992, where they lived out their retirement. A devout Lutheran her entire life, Norma's love and dedication to her family was only surpassed by her faith and devotion to her Triune God. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Willis of 60 years; two sons, Thom and Gary Willis; sisters, Marcella Sampson and Rhoda Ameiss and a brother, Victor Kuehnert. She is survived by her son, Doug (Brenda) Willis; three grandsons, James, Andrew and Daniel and sister, Barbra Kuehnert. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Rd. with a light lunch following. Memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the ; . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019
