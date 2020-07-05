MEJIA, Norma Alice



Born March 23, 1942, in Tucson, Arizona, passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her son, "Baby Ernie," her parents, Bertha and Alfred Rodriguez; her brothers, Hector Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez; her grandson, Nico Ernesto Gallardo, and great-granddaughter, Isa Marie Grijalva. Norma is survived by her One (1) son, Thomas M. Mejia, and seven (7) daughters, Monica M. Grijalva, Terry Orozco, Michele "Peach" Mejia (Becky), Annette M. Gallardo (Henry), Stephanie Y. Palacio (Gilbert) Andrea M. Flores (Tony) Denise Borboa (Serjio) 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gracie Lopez, Yolanda Moreno, Elsa Bourland, Cecilia Castillo, Maria "Rosebud" Aragon; sister-in-law, Kathy Rodriguez; brothers, Alfred "Chowie" Rodriguez, Louie Rodriguez, Pepe Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez, Charlie Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. She was a homemaker for several years but finally retired as a Special Education Teacher's Assistant after 20 years. She loved her job and every one of her special needs students. She embodied the true meaning of unconditional love, her love was embraced by everyone, especially ALL her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After her retirement and before her illness & physical ailments, she enjoyed her daily outings, making tamales, participating in activities at Armory Park Neighborhood Center. She was a primary caregiver to her parents, aunt, cousin, and nephew. Norma was a devoted Catholic and strongly believed in her faith. She looked forward to our family weekly rosaries with her sisters and daughters. She enjoyed every single family gathering, she especially loved our annual Rodriguez Easter Picnic Reunions and being surrounded by all her family members. She always looked forward to her California trips to spend time with her best friend and sister-in-law Kathy Rodriguez. We promise to love you forever MOM, she is going to be missed beyond words. Let the perpetual light shine bright and happiness be bestowed upon you "MOM." Funeral Services will not be held. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we will be having a Celebration of Life for Norma to be determined at a later date. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









