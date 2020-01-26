LAGUNA, Norma D.
Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 from complications of Alzeimers. Norma is survived by Tony, her husband of 54 years; daughters, Christine (Marianne), Theresa (Grace) and Veronica (Jesse); grandchildren, Davina, Samuel, Vianna and Brynne; sisters, Amelia and Margaret (Charlie) and brothers, Arnold (Mary Jo) and Ronald (Adie). Norma was born November 28, 1942 in Tucson. She graduated from Tucson High in 1960 and from the U of AZ with high distinction. She began her career as an elementary teacher and later became a homemaker. Norma was an accomplished tennis player having competed in USTA tournaments and winning two national championships. In 2012 she was inducted into the Tucson High School sports Hall of Fame. Later in life after moving to Green Valley Norma volunteered at St. Andrews Children's Clinic and La Casa Nueva Para Ninos orphanage. Services to be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Tucson with Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Andrews Children's Clinic at 75 Calle De Las Tiendas #129B, Green Valley, AZ. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020