REYES, Norma F.82, passed away peacefully July 18, 2020 at home in Corona, CA with her family by her side and is now reunited with her parents, Juan and Cayetana Felix and sister, Jennie F. Saenz. Born July 28, 1937 in Ruby, AZ. Norma then moved to Tucson and in 1958 she married her beloved husband and best friend of 63 years, Salvador Reyes while he was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. They then moved to CA where he was from and started their family. She is also survived by sister, Edelia F. Cordova; children, Rudy, Nancy, Lisa (Carlos), Sally and Sal Jr.; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Norma will live on in the family she raised, the family that followed from them and in the countless people whose lives were brighter from having her in it. She will be laid to rest in Tucson. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.