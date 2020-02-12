Norma G. Amado (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Amado family I would like to send my condolences. "
    - Sandra Perez Sherman
Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
1300 N. Greasewood Road
Tucson, AZ
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
1300 N. Greasewood Road
Tucson, AZ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
1300 N. Greasewood Road
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
AMADO, Norma G.

6/8/1934 - 2/5/2020

Our beloved Mamu passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Marty) Ghazarosian, Carlos (Sylvia) Amado, Albert (Doreen) Amado, Maggie Amado Tellez, and Alix Amado; grandchildren, Albert, Eric, John, Daniel, Annalise, Carlos and Andres Amado, Curtis (Jen) McHenry, Matthew Ghazarosian, Jocelyn and Aaron Tellez-Amado, and Selina, Sophia and Marcos Soto; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Raquel Rico and Margaret Harling and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carlos M. Amado; grandchildren, Aubrey Amado and Juliana Soto; brother, Carlos Rico and parents, Dolores Garcia Moreno and Carlos Rico Rodriguez. All Services will be at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Road, Tucson, AZ 85745 on Friday, February 14, 2020 with Visitation at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m., and Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 12, 2020
