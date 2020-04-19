Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jane Walcott. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

WALCOTT, Norma JaneJesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?" (John 11:25-26 ESV)Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully left this earth and went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020. She is now enjoying her sweet and perfect home within her Heavenly Father's loving care and has been reunited with her husband of 55 years, who went before her in 2004. Mom was a joy to all who knew her and had a servant's heart, dedicating many years to church and home Bible studies and the hospitality endeavors of Bethel Christian Reformed Church, as well as providing a home-away-from home for many, many family, friends and visitors. Mom was born at home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Mark and Nellie Bessey on March 17, 1930. At age 17, she was invited to a Christian Reformed outreach church and went on to profess her faith in Jesus that same year. She met our dad, Robert Walcott, at choir practice in early 1949. They started dating after he took her home one night and told her mother, "You'll be seeing a lot of my car out front from now on!" Dad wanted to get married immediately, but Mom agreed to October 14, 1949. Mom and Dad moved to Tucson, AZ in 1952, to improve Dad's health and she lived in the same home on North Street for 65 years. Mom worked for many years as a classroom aide as well as a secretary for the Tucson Unified School District. After retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed years of travel through the United States and Europe. Mom is survived by her children, Mary Addink, Janna (John) Van Egmond, Christine (Mark) Hiemstra, Ruth (Steve) Sleight and Robert (Sarah) Walcott, Jr. She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her. Mom was laid to rest in a private family service due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to donate in Mom's memory may give to the Gospel Rescue Mission ( grmtucson.com ), or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Southern Arizona ( cff.org/southernaz ), two of many charities Mom supported in her lifetime. We all wish to express our gratitude to her pastors from Rincon Mountain Presbyterian Church, Agape Hospice and the staff at Homestead Arizona - Ocotillo House where Mom made her home for the last 22 months. Mom was very content as she was loved and cared for in a very special way by her caretakers and family members. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020

