Norma Jane Walcott
WALCOTT, Norma Jane

Celebration of Life

Please join our family for Norma Walcott's Celebration of Life. Family and friends are welcome to stop by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY in Tucson, AZ, anytime between 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. We would love to see you all and have a time of remembering and honoring our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We look forward to a time of fellowship and light refreshments with all of you!




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
