REMILY, Norma Norma passed away at the age of 92 on March 31, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She was born on December 19, 1926 in Tucson, AZ. She was the 8th of 13 children. She retired from KMART as a Sales Associate. She was preceded in death by George, her husband of 65 years; her parents, Hyrum and Chloe Nelson; four brothers and three sisters. Norma is survived by her daughter, Marsha Remily; son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Bette Remily; son, Allen Remily; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Melodie Remily; granddaughters, Wren Almitra and Danielle Remily; grandson, Christopher Remily; great-granddaughter, Emma Parker; three brothers, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held at the LDS Chapel, 3750 E. Ft. Lowell, Tucson, AZ at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Interment will be at South Lawn Cemetery, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.





