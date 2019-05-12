Norma Weeks

  "To the family and friends of Norma Weeks: I'm so sorry for..."
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-322-6131
WEEKS, Norma

88, of Tucson, passed November 19, 2018. Born July 19, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. Norma married Joe Weeks and raised two children, Margarita "Margie" Lane and Charlene Weeks. Please join her family as we honor her memory Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Tucson First Brethren Church, 201 N. Columbus Blvd. in the Fellowship Hall for pot-luck lunch, desert, and treasured memories of Norma. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
