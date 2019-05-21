Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman J. Bingham. View Sign Service Information Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery 10940 East Chandler Heights Rd Chandler , AZ 85248 (480)-895-9232 Service 10:00 AM LDS Galveston Stake Center Chapel 1950 W. Galveston Street Chandler , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BINGHAM, Norman J.



passed away Mary 15, 2019. Norm was born at home on a dairy farm in Binghamton, near Tucson, Arizona on October 1, 1926. His parents, Glen and Lydia, owned the Catalina dairy farm where they resided and a cattle ranch near San Manuel, Arizona.



His childhood as a farm boy involved milking cows, bottling milk and delivering milk to homes and grocery stores. He maintained he had the best childhood anyone could have with three brothers and two sisters. He attended Davidson Elementary, Mansfield Junior High and Tucson Senior High School, graduating mid-term in 1945. While attending school, he had his chores to fulfill morning and evening. He also participated in local rodeos on weekends.



Norm played football for Tucson High School for three years as a right guard and was selected to be on the Arizona All State Team. He was a member of the Letterman's Club and president his senior year.



He received an invitation shortly after graduation to spend two years in the Navy, including sea duty on the USS Alaska and enjoyed the maturing experience. While in the Navy, he received notice of a football scholarship offer to the University of Arizona. He enrolled as a freshman in 1947 and played four years as a right guard and middle linebacker. He was on the rodeo team excelling in calf and team tying and received the outstanding Rodeo Alumni in 2007-2008. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.



The summer of his senior year, he married Audrey Hatch, whom he met at Tucson High and, also attended the University. She was employed by the Southern Arizona Bank which definitely helped with their finances!



After graduation, they moved to Glendale, Arizona and Norm managed one of the largest dairies in the state. In 1955, Norm wanted a career change which lead to Casa Grande and a Ford Tractor Franchise in October of that year.



He and Audrey and two young children opened the Norm Bingham Tractor and Equipment Company in a small converted meat market with three employees. The agricultural market was very good and expanding allowing the dealership to build across the street in 1976 where it is today with a permanent name change to Bingham Equipment Company.



The Binghams lived in Casa Grande for forty-five years and engaged in numerous community activities and farming. They valued many long-lasting friendships.



Norm was a member of Kiwanis, Los Conquistadors, Chamber of Commerce Board, Town Hall Alliance Board, Ford National Dealer Council, Case Dealer Council, Chairman of Casa Grande Town Hall, Arizona Academy Director, Arizona Alumni Board, Casa Grande City Council and Vice Mayor. He was committed to the community in which he lived, worked and raised a family.



For all his accomplishment and a lifetime of dedication and service to the community, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences awarded Norm with the Lifetime Achievement Award on May 8, 2009. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for Tucson Senior High School.



The company is a family owned business and has experienced sixty-four successful years and has 11 stores. Blaine, their son, is president, Russell, their son is treasurer and four grandsons are the principals.



To make better time to farms and dealerships and have more time with their family, Norm and Audrey acquired their pilots' licenses. Norm and Audrey traveled to many countries and a journey of a life together for sixty-nine years. He dearly loved his family and is survived by devoted wife, Audrey; daughter, Nanette Spilsbury and husband, Blayne; son, Blaine and his wife Barbara; daughter, Denise



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at LDS Galveston Stake Center Chapel, 1950 W. Galveston Street, Chandler, AZ 85224.







BINGHAM, Norman J.passed away Mary 15, 2019. Norm was born at home on a dairy farm in Binghamton, near Tucson, Arizona on October 1, 1926. His parents, Glen and Lydia, owned the Catalina dairy farm where they resided and a cattle ranch near San Manuel, Arizona.His childhood as a farm boy involved milking cows, bottling milk and delivering milk to homes and grocery stores. He maintained he had the best childhood anyone could have with three brothers and two sisters. He attended Davidson Elementary, Mansfield Junior High and Tucson Senior High School, graduating mid-term in 1945. While attending school, he had his chores to fulfill morning and evening. He also participated in local rodeos on weekends.Norm played football for Tucson High School for three years as a right guard and was selected to be on the Arizona All State Team. He was a member of the Letterman's Club and president his senior year.He received an invitation shortly after graduation to spend two years in the Navy, including sea duty on the USS Alaska and enjoyed the maturing experience. While in the Navy, he received notice of a football scholarship offer to the University of Arizona. He enrolled as a freshman in 1947 and played four years as a right guard and middle linebacker. He was on the rodeo team excelling in calf and team tying and received the outstanding Rodeo Alumni in 2007-2008. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.The summer of his senior year, he married Audrey Hatch, whom he met at Tucson High and, also attended the University. She was employed by the Southern Arizona Bank which definitely helped with their finances!After graduation, they moved to Glendale, Arizona and Norm managed one of the largest dairies in the state. In 1955, Norm wanted a career change which lead to Casa Grande and a Ford Tractor Franchise in October of that year.He and Audrey and two young children opened the Norm Bingham Tractor and Equipment Company in a small converted meat market with three employees. The agricultural market was very good and expanding allowing the dealership to build across the street in 1976 where it is today with a permanent name change to Bingham Equipment Company.The Binghams lived in Casa Grande for forty-five years and engaged in numerous community activities and farming. They valued many long-lasting friendships.Norm was a member of Kiwanis, Los Conquistadors, Chamber of Commerce Board, Town Hall Alliance Board, Ford National Dealer Council, Case Dealer Council, Chairman of Casa Grande Town Hall, Arizona Academy Director, Arizona Alumni Board, Casa Grande City Council and Vice Mayor. He was committed to the community in which he lived, worked and raised a family.For all his accomplishment and a lifetime of dedication and service to the community, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences awarded Norm with the Lifetime Achievement Award on May 8, 2009. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for Tucson Senior High School.The company is a family owned business and has experienced sixty-four successful years and has 11 stores. Blaine, their son, is president, Russell, their son is treasurer and four grandsons are the principals.To make better time to farms and dealerships and have more time with their family, Norm and Audrey acquired their pilots' licenses. Norm and Audrey traveled to many countries and a journey of a life together for sixty-nine years. He dearly loved his family and is survived by devoted wife, Audrey; daughter, Nanette Spilsbury and husband, Blayne; son, Blaine and his wife Barbara; daughter, Denise Smith and son, Russell and his wife Kelle: 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at LDS Galveston Stake Center Chapel, 1950 W. Galveston Street, Chandler, AZ 85224. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close