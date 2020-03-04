Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for O. Elaine Agte. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

AGTE, O. Elaine



AGTE, O. Elaine



passed away February 14, 2020. Although she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2001, she never let that slow her down as she remained active until celebrating her 92nd birthday, January 29th. Elaine was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice and Milton Agte. She is survived by her sister, HR Vogel (William); her three sons, Ronald, Randal (Connie) and Ruston (Renee); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Born in Denver, CO in 1928, she relocated to Montana where Elaine finished high school and later met Milton. Elaine and family moved to Tucson in 1954 where she remained for 67 years. While raising four children, she worked nights as a bookkeeper at a Tucson bank, working her way up to Supervisor. Elaine went back to school and earned two Master's Degrees in Education and Special Education. As a teacher, Elaine spent almost 40 years educating young minds in the art of English. She taught Elementary, Jr. High, and High School where she also worked with Special Education and Remedial Reading students. After retiring from TUSD, she continued to teach young minds at Sylvan Learning Centers. Her patience and sense of humor made her a favorite among her students. Elaine was an avid knitter, crochet, quilter, artist, and creative genius. She graced everyone in her extended family and friends with their own afghans, quilts, and needlepoint. Many of these are treasured heirlooms on display in their homes. There will be a brief Memorial Service held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Desert Skies United Methodist Church Memorial Garden, 3255 North Houghton Road, Tucson, AZ. Elaine and Milton established a University of Arizona Technical Theater Scholarship for their late daughter, Janice. In lieu of flowers, Elaine could be honored with donations directed toward her daughter's scholarship.











