JENTOFT, Olav "Ollie"
Born and raised in Norway, Ollie dreamt of the "Wild West" and made Tucson his home for over 60 years. He has now gone home to Jesus. He is preceded in death by his wife Ebba and his daughter, Bente-Lee. Ollie is survived by son, Dennis (Deborah); daughter, Anne-Lise; son, Jan-Olav; his grandchildren, Robert and Sedona; and niece, Randi. Olav loved and respected nature. Ringo, his faithful canine companion was always by his side. He will be missed by all who knew him. "Hvil i fred." To honor his love for animals, please make a donation in his name, in lieu of flowers to: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-327-6088 hssaz.org Per his wishes, Olav will be remembered with a gathering of friends. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 10, 2020