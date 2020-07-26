1/1
Olga "Curly" Aguilar, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Reunited with her beloved husband of 53 years, Jesus "Chapo" Aguilar; son, baby Rudy; parents Cristobal and Sarah Quezada; sister, Alyce Moyza; brother, Chris Quezada. She is survived by her three children, Julie Machen (Bob), Lenny (Nadene), Cecelia Aguilar Ortiz (Daniel); grandchildren, Stephen Padilla (Esperanza), Trisha, Kiki, Haley, Justin, and Maggie; great- grandchildren Alicia, Isabella, and Lillian Scarlett.A second-generation Tucsonan, Olga attended All Saints Elementary School. In the second graduating class of Salpointe Catholic High School, she went on to become a beautician, running her own beauty shop for 10 years. For over 30 years she worked as a teacher's aide at CE Rose then Carrillo Elementary. 4-H leader, Little League mom, dance mom, carpooling kids across town and chaperoning endless activities for her kids and grandkids. Mrs. A was mom to all.Olga's network of friends and family ran wide and deep. From the early Latin Social Club, the League of Mexican American Women, St. John's Parish and School, you could always find her setting up booths, cooking and serving delicious food, decorating a dance hall, or chairing a fundraising event. A life-long Republican, she was a proud member of the Tucson Republican Women.She was strong and spirited with a deep faith and unyielding love for her family. Mom, nana, tia, sister, friend ~ may your love and example live on through us.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass and Burial will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please join us virtually by streaming the service through the Facebook page of Funeraria del Angel South Lawn https://www.facebook.com/FunerariaDelAngelSouthLawn/videos/?ref=page_internal Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
