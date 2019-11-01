ROMERO, Olga Cecelia
Passed away October 7, 2019. Born June 8, 1932, was called home to her Heavenly Father recently. Surrounded by her loving children, Christina, Larissa, Michelle, Marcos, Joseph Richard, and son, Agustin in heart. Her strength, dignity, elegance and style were gifts to us all. She will be forever missed and will live strong in our hearts always. Memorial Service Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Christian Faith Fellowship, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019