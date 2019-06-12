MENDIBLES, Olga Godoy
80, of Tucson, AZ, passed away June 1, 2019 with her three sons, Greg, Tony and Art; daughter, Suzanne and family by her bedside. When her children were young, Olga would love to sing along to Vikki Carr, Perry Como and mariachi music while she cooked or cleaned the house. She sang to her very last days. We will always love you and miss your love, beautiful voice, and smile. When the time came, your pain went and you left in peace with God. You're an angel that will always remain in our hearts. Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 12, 2019