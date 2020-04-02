Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive (Morgan) St. Onge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ST ONGE, Olive (nee Morgan)



age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 12, 2020. Olive was a resident of the Fountains of La Cholla in Tucson since 2006 and received excellent care from all the Assisted Living staff. She was born in Melbourne, Australia, in August 1924 and was the eldest of four children of Ivy (Warburton) and Charles Morgan. Olive attended local schools in Melbourne and graduated from Newport Business School. During World War II, she served in the Australian Women's Army Service (Signal Corps). While stationed in Brisbane, Australia, she met Louis St. Onge of the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Olive and Louis were married in September 1943 and were together more than 67 years until Louis passed away in March 2011. Olive is survived by four children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. She is also survived by one aunt and several nephews and cousins in Australia. Widely traveled, Olive lived in Japan, Libya, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and Maryland while Louis served in the U.S. Air Force. After Louis retired, Olive worked for several U.S. govt agencies and, while working for the then National Bureau of Standards, received the Bronze Medal Award for her duties as a Personnel Officer. During assignments for the Dept of the Navy, Olive worked in Naples, Italy and Rota, Spain. She retired in 1988 after 24 years of federal civilian service. Following her govt service, Olive was a volunteer for many years at the Carlsbad, CA, library and was an English language tutor at Mira Costa College in California. She most recently was a volunteer at the resident's library and a member of the Knitting Group at the Fountains. Olive and Louis also traveled to countries where their ancestors were born - Canada, France, England, Scotland and Wales. Services were private. Olive will be buried alongside her husband, Louis at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.











ST ONGE, Olive (nee Morgan)age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 12, 2020. Olive was a resident of the Fountains of La Cholla in Tucson since 2006 and received excellent care from all the Assisted Living staff. She was born in Melbourne, Australia, in August 1924 and was the eldest of four children of Ivy (Warburton) and Charles Morgan. Olive attended local schools in Melbourne and graduated from Newport Business School. During World War II, she served in the Australian Women's Army Service (Signal Corps). While stationed in Brisbane, Australia, she met Louis St. Onge of the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Olive and Louis were married in September 1943 and were together more than 67 years until Louis passed away in March 2011. Olive is survived by four children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. She is also survived by one aunt and several nephews and cousins in Australia. Widely traveled, Olive lived in Japan, Libya, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and Maryland while Louis served in the U.S. Air Force. After Louis retired, Olive worked for several U.S. govt agencies and, while working for the then National Bureau of Standards, received the Bronze Medal Award for her duties as a Personnel Officer. During assignments for the Dept of the Navy, Olive worked in Naples, Italy and Rota, Spain. She retired in 1988 after 24 years of federal civilian service. Following her govt service, Olive was a volunteer for many years at the Carlsbad, CA, library and was an English language tutor at Mira Costa College in California. She most recently was a volunteer at the resident's library and a member of the Knitting Group at the Fountains. Olive and Louis also traveled to countries where their ancestors were born - Canada, France, England, Scotland and Wales. Services were private. Olive will be buried alongside her husband, Louis at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close