TRANSUE, Oliver McConnell Jr.
On April 23, 2019, Oliver Transue, a Tucson resident, passed away at the age of 73 years. He was born October 9, 1945, grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, attended the Hill School in Pottstown, PA, graduated from Yale University and finished his education at the law school of University of Arizona before practicing in Tucson, Arizona for many years. He served as a judge with the Department of Labor in Washington, DC from 2001-2009, then returned to Tucson. He is survived by his brother, Arthur, Arthur's two children, Lucia and Laundon; sister, Mary (Dave) Barkley, Mary's two children, Morgan and Logan, and his stepson, Earl Micklewright. In retirement, he continued to enjoy his life-long pursuit of golf, classical music and attended spring training games in Florida, following the Nationals baseball team. He also enjoyed supporting the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Arizona baseball team. A Celebration of Ollie's life will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina, Tucson AZ 85704. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019