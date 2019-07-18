Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oscar B. Leon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEON, Oscar B.



Born July 5, 1926, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Pancho Leon; parents, Santiago and Carmelita Leon, and siblings, Rita Federico, Socorro Federico and Jimmy Leon. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Olga Leon; daughters, Theresa (Manny) Corona and Ana (Steven) Butterbrodt. Also survived by his sister, Carmen Cuestas; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Oscar retired from the Pima County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. Oscar was a descendant of the pioneering Leon family of Vail, AZ. He was a horseman, roper and horse trainer who worked roundups at La Posta Quemada, X-9, Empire and A-7 ranches. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Leon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Oscar's name to the Vail Preservation Society, P.O. Box 982, Vail, AZ 85641. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTHLAWN.







