Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar MONTANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Edmund MONTANO

Obituary Condolences

Oscar Edmund MONTANO Obituary
MONTANO, Oscar Edmund passed away on February 8, 2019. He was born in Tucson, AZ on September 23, 1911 and attended Santa Cruz Catholic School, Roskruge Junior High and Tucson High School. In 1931 he joined Levy's Department Store, initially making deliveries, then moving through shipping/receiving before becoming a buyer for the women's shoe department. His career was put on hold by his service in the Army Air Corp from 1941 until 1945, where he served in the Pacific Theater. Upon his return, he resumed his buying management career with Levy's until 1966, when he became Head of the Florsheim Men's Shoe Department for Levy's, a position he maintained until his retirement in 1989. During his career, Oscar thoughtfully mentored his employees, many who went on to be very successful and thankful for his guidance. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene and his son, John. He is survived by his son, Oscar (Harriet); his daughter-in-law, Sandy; his grandchildren, Jeff (Samantha), Justin, Brad and Suzanne Chase along with his great-grandson, Casper. A Memorial Mass will be held at SS Peter and Paul Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Contact ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, for memorial details.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now