MONTANO, Oscar Edmund passed away on February 8, 2019. He was born in Tucson, AZ on September 23, 1911 and attended Santa Cruz Catholic School, Roskruge Junior High and Tucson High School. In 1931 he joined Levy's Department Store, initially making deliveries, then moving through shipping/receiving before becoming a buyer for the women's shoe department. His career was put on hold by his service in the Army Air Corp from 1941 until 1945, where he served in the Pacific Theater. Upon his return, he resumed his buying management career with Levy's until 1966, when he became Head of the Florsheim Men's Shoe Department for Levy's, a position he maintained until his retirement in 1989. During his career, Oscar thoughtfully mentored his employees, many who went on to be very successful and thankful for his guidance. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene and his son, John. He is survived by his son, Oscar (Harriet); his daughter-in-law, Sandy; his grandchildren, Jeff (Samantha), Justin, Brad and Suzanne Chase along with his great-grandson, Casper. A Memorial Mass will be held at SS Peter and Paul Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Contact ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, for memorial details. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019